Windy night ahead, nice weather moves in for Saturday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking sunshine returning for Saturday afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine Saturday
Plenty of sunshine Saturday
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds remain gusty through the overnight as they slowly subside heading into Saturday morning with nicer arriving for the afternoon. Temperatures slowly warm up as we head into Sunday and early next week with several dry days ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

High Wind Warning remains in place through 1 a.m. Saturday morning as wind gust could approach 50 mph at times before slowly decreasing into Saturday morning. It’ll be a chilly start with many areas in the upper 30s to near 40 with a few stray mountain snow showers for the high elevations. Sunshine returns as we head into the afternoon giving us a great opportunity to get outside.

High temperatures will steadily climb through Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph as high pressure builds in and helps to keep things nice and quiet.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry weather looks to stick around for Sunday as well with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. The nice weather continues into early next week giving us a chance to dry out and enjoy some outdoor time.

The next chance for rain arrives heading into next Tuesday and Wednesday with a few passing showers. Signs of cooler weather are on the way for late next week as rain chances make a return.

Nice and dry with warmer temperatures for next week
Nice and dry with warmer temperatures for next week

