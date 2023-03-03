WVLT’s Jacob Durham talks to Midway Elementary students about being a meteorologist
WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham made his way to Midway Elementary School to talk for their STEAM and Literacy Night.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Durham spoke to several of the young students about what it means to be a meteorologist, including the process for forecasting weather and keeping the people of East Tennessee informed and safe.
