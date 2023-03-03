WVLT’s Jacob Durham talks to Midway Elementary students about being a meteorologist

WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham made his way to Midway Elementary School to talk for their STEAM and Literacy Night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham made his way to Midway Elementary School to talk for their STEAM and Literacy Night.

Durham spoke to several of the young students about what it means to be a meteorologist, including the process for forecasting weather and keeping the people of East Tennessee informed and safe.

