Band protests TN drag bill by wearing dresses

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vandoliers, a punk-country band, performed in Maryville on Thursday night in dresses in protest of the recently passed bill that severely limits drag shows.

Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation on Thursday that would severely limit where certain drag shows can take place.

The proposal then bans adult cabaret from taking place on public property or any place where minors might be present. It threatens performers with a misdemeanor charge, or a felony if it’s a repeat offense.

The entire band wore dresses to protest the passing of the bill. After the performance, the band auctioned the dresses they wore during the show.

At a starting price of $100, all six of the dresses were available for sale. Each dress will come with a signed copy of the setlist. The money raised will be split between Knox Pride and the Tennessee Equality Project.

“It’s amazing our small act of defiance in front of a modest crowd has reached a level that’s allowing us to make our LGBTQ friends feel seen and heard on such a large scale,” the band said in a statement.

The band is hosting the auctions on their Instagram. Bidding will stay live until 1 p.m. on Monday.

