‘Call all baseball dads’ | Halls High School baseball fence down

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halls High School officials requested the help of the public after storms and gusty winds rolled through East Tennessee on Friday.

The right field fence on the baseball field was knocked down, and officials asked for help in restoring it.

“Call all baseball dads,” officials said. “Need manpower and drills tomorrow at 9:30.”

Call all baseball dads, right field fence is down. Need man power and drills tomorrow at 9:30.

Posted by Halls High School Baseball on Friday, March 3, 2023

