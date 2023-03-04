‘Call all baseball dads’ | Halls High School baseball fence down
Halls High School officials asked the public for help after their right field fence went down.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halls High School officials requested the help of the public after storms and gusty winds rolled through East Tennessee on Friday.
The right field fence on the baseball field was knocked down, and officials asked for help in restoring it.
“Call all baseball dads,” officials said. “Need manpower and drills tomorrow at 9:30.”
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.