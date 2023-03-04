Clearing sunshine for the rest of the weekend

We’re watching the sunshine build in for the weekend and then more warmth comes to greet us as well.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the day with clouds parting from the area but, it’s a much cooler start on Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

High temperatures will steadily climb through Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph as high pressure builds in and helps to keep things nice and quiet.

It’s going to be a clear and cool evening as well. So, enjoy the starts as we move after sunset. We’ll fall to the low to mid 30s by the time we wake up on Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will bring our second day of sunshine in a row. Sunday is warmer as we move into the 60s for afternoon highs.

I think Sunday will be a nice day to visit Cades Cove or your favorite picnic spot.

Moving into next week, the sunshine will be back with us on Monday as temperatures continue to warm into the 70s. We do have to worry about more rain that moves in from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

