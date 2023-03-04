Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Wallen graduated from Gibbs High School in 2011 where he played on the baseball team.
Morgan Wallen hosts free concert, gives big donation at his alma mater Gibbs High School
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily...
THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was...
Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Working to restore power
Knoxville utilities crews work to restore power after intense storms
Missing elderly Knoxville woman last seen at hospital, police say
Nice end to the weekend with mostly sunny skies
Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday
Santiago Vescovi
Vols drop to 5-seed in SEC Tournament after falling at Auburn, 79-70
Sheila Hartman
Missing elderly Knoxville woman last seen at hospital, police say