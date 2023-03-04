High winds in Seymour sends tree crashing into mobile home

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than a decade, Melissa Coleman has called Dixie Way in Seymour home and has never had an issue with storms.

On Friday, high winds and rain helped knock over a tree that went crashing into the roof of their home and through the ceiling of their 18-year-old daughter’s bedroom. For years, Coleman said she worried about that very tree causing damage.

“I’ve questioned that tree for a long time,” said Coleman.

With those fears turned into reality, the family is at least thankful that nobody was hurt during the storm as they describe the chaotic moments when they realized something had happened while sitting inside another room.

“It was just a loud bang, bang, bang, bang noise, and I thought it was just a lot of branches and I never expected to see that laying on the roof,” said Coleman.

The mobile home is livable while they wait on crews to help cut the tree out of their home. They are still dealing with a hectic scene in the right corner of the home, according to Coleman.

“It just went through the roof, and there’s insulation all over the place, and we have tarps, and it’s just a mess,” said Coleman.

The family is thankful that nobody was injured as they plan to remain at home while finding another place for their daughter to sleep as the tree gets removed and the roof is repaired.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.