Lady Vols open play in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols began their run for the SEC title in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats.

After a delayed start due to inclement weather that made its way onto the court during the Georgia and LSU game, the nightcap got started just after 9:00 p.m.

For the Lady Vols, another fast start and dominance on the boards will again be key against the Cats. Kentucky has found life late in the season with their win over sixth-seeded Alabama advanced them to the quarterfinals as the lowest-seeded team in tournament history.

Once the game finally got off, Tennessee came out strong on a 6-0 run. Tess Darby finished the first half on the cusp of another career-high night in made threes. Through two quarters she would 4-5 from behind the arc.

Tennessee is allowing their defense to feed into their offense, with six fast break points. However, similar to their last meeting, not even a week ago, the Cats dominated in turnovers. Through two periods, Kentucky has 19 points off turnovers compared to Tennessee’s 11.

After a dominant first quarter, the Cats were clawing in the second quarter late with an 11-0 run in the final two minutes to pull the game within six. A foul on Jackson brought her to the line for two. Tennessee went into halftime up 38-30.

A more focused half from Tennessee is needed as they try to keep an energized Cats’ team at bay.

The third quarter was a reflection of the second quarter. Kentucky continues to be aggressive on defense coming up with seven takeaways for 11 points off turnovers, a stat that they still lead Tennessee.

Kentucky outscored Tennessee 18-15 in the third period, getting within three with 21 seconds remaining before Rickea Jackson hit a jumper to make it 53-48 as the buzzer sounded to close the quarter.

Jackson continued her dominant play in the fourth quarter, with 6:20 remaining off the fast break Jackson scored a layup to give her a season-high 30 points. Her relentless effort in the paint became a problem for Kentucky. Jackson went to the line 14 times, and sunk each attempt, giving her a season and career high in free throws attempted and made.

Kentucky’s timely shooting kept this game close down to the final minute, a made three-point jumper by Robyn Benton, off a Tennessee turnover made it 75-71.

Jackson’s layup following the timeout with 37 seconds remaining made it 77-71 with 24 second left in play.

