Lady Vols run-rule Belmont 19-0 in home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4 Tennessee softball team emerged victorious in its home opener, defeating Belmont 19-0 in five innings Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols (12-1) racked up 11 hits off four Belmont pitchers, while Ashley Rogers and Charli Orsini combined for eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits. The pitching duo guided the Lady Vols to the shutout win – marking six consecutive games in which UT has held its opponent scoreless. It is the first time since 2006 that Tennessee has recorded six shutouts in a row.

The Big Orange struck first in the bottom half of the first inning when a sacrifice fly off the bat of Zaida Puni brought home All-American Kiki Milloy.

UT broke the game open in the second inning with a nine-run frame. Home runs from Milloy and Rylie West, as well as doubles from Mackenzie Donihoo, Katie Taylor and Destiny Rodriguez spearheaded the offensive explosion.

Tennessee matched the nine-run second with another nine spot in the third. Six different Lady Vols recorded an RBI in the inning, including two more from West on two separate at-bats.

West’s four RBIs led the team, while Milloy added three more on a 3-for-3 hitting performance. Donihoo went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Taylor also had a two-hit night.

In the circle, Rogers picked up the win – improving to 4-0 on the year. She allowed just two hits over three innings, walking none and striking out five. The Athens, Tennessee, native gave way to Orsini who tossed the game’s final two innings. The freshman Aussie gave up one hit, walked one and struck out three.

The Bruins (9-4) only recorded three hits – all singles – and left four on base. Maya Johnson suffered the loss, falling to 3-3 on the year.

SCORING BONANZA

Entering the night, Tennessee was outscoring its opponents 104-9. Following its 19-run outpouring against Belmont, that run differential is now 123-9.

UP NEXT

The Lady Vols are back in action on Saturday, playing two games on the second day of the Tennessee Classic. They begin at 3:00 p.m. ET with a matchup against Appalachian State, followed by a meeting with Jacksonville State at 5:30.

