Lisa Edwards’ family retains civil rights attorney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of Lisa Edwards, the woman who became unresponsive in Knoxville Police Department custody and later died, retained a civil rights attorney, according to an announcement.

“I am appalled by the lack of humanity,” said Attorney David M. Jacob.

Jacob is a civil rights and personal injury attorney specifically focusing on victims of police brutality, people who have been wrongly convicted and incarcerated and the estates of people who died while in law enforcement or correctional personnel custody.

He represented families in several high-profile cases including George Floyd, Pamela Turner, EJ Bradford, Hunter Brittain and Christian Hall.

“Get used to hearing Lisa Edwards’ name because the fight for justice and reform has only just begun,” Jacob said.

Devon M. Jacob releases statement after being retained in Lisa Edwards' case. (Jacob Litigation)

