Lisa Edwards’ family retains civil rights attorney

Devon M. Jacob has represented families in high-profile cases such as George Floyd.
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of Lisa Edwards, the woman who became unresponsive in Knoxville Police Department custody and later died, retained a civil rights attorney, according to an announcement.

Previous Coverage: Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave

“I am appalled by the lack of humanity,” said Attorney David M. Jacob.

Jacob is a civil rights and personal injury attorney specifically focusing on victims of police brutality, people who have been wrongly convicted and incarcerated and the estates of people who died while in law enforcement or correctional personnel custody.

He represented families in several high-profile cases including George Floyd, Pamela Turner, EJ Bradford, Hunter Brittain and Christian Hall.

Previous Coverage: GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

“Get used to hearing Lisa Edwards’ name because the fight for justice and reform has only just begun,” Jacob said.

Devon M. Jacob releases statement after being retained in Lisa Edwards' case.
