Missing elderly Knoxville woman last seen at hospital, police say

Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday after she was discharged from the hospital, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials advised the public to be on the lookout for a missing Knoxville elderly woman.

Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. after she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to KPD officials.

Hartman left the hospital in a taxi that took her to her car. The white Subaru Crosstrek was last seen at 17th Street and Dale Avenue.

“There are concerns regarding Sheila’s well-being,” KPD officials said.

Hartman is around 5 foot 5 inches with gray shoulder-length hair.

KPD officials told anyone who sees her to call 911.

