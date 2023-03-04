Missing elderly Knoxville woman last seen at hospital, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials advised the public to be on the lookout for a missing Knoxville elderly woman.

Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. after she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to KPD officials.

Hartman left the hospital in a taxi that took her to her car. The white Subaru Crosstrek was last seen at 17th Street and Dale Avenue.

“There are concerns regarding Sheila’s well-being,” KPD officials said.

Hartman is around 5 foot 5 inches with gray shoulder-length hair.

KPD officials told anyone who sees her to call 911.

Be on the lookout for missing Sheila Hartman, age 80. Sheila was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, when she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital. pic.twitter.com/1YHEB88sbI — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 4, 2023

