Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather is settling in as sunshine remains abundant heading into Sunday as temperatures slowly begin to warm up as well. Winds remain light through Sunday, but will begin to increase as we head into Monday becoming gusty at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies stick with us as we head overnight and into Sunday morning allowing temperatures to fall into the middle and upper 30s to start the day. If you have plans on heading out early you may need the jacket, but the good news is you can put the jacket away for the afternoon as sunshine helps to warm us for the afternoon.

Light winds and ample sunshine will mean Sunday is a little warmer with highs heading back above average into the middle and upper 60s. It will be the perfect afternoon to get outside and enjoy with a nice walk in the park or maybe heading out to catch the Vols baseball game. If you are hoping for dry weather to stick around then good news is ahead as the start of next week looks to be perfect!

LOOKING AHEAD

Our above average temperatures continue into Monday with lower 70s back in the forecast and mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain holds of until Monday night with a few spotty showers moving in, but totals remain light with clearing into Tuesday afternoon. Cooler weather will be in the forecast as well for the second half of the week.

Better rain chances return starting Thursday and will continue through the end of the week. Thankfully it looks to be a nice soaking rain with severe weather not an issue at this time.

Drier weather is here to stay for the next few days (WVLT)

