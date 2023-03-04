Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials warn of new scam

The scammer poses as a RCSO Chief and tells people to provide money immediately.
Phone generic graphic
Phone generic graphic(Pexels)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook on Saturday to warn the public of a new scam.

The scammer posed as an RCSO chief and told people to provide money because they failed to appear for a court appearance, according to RCSO officials. The scammer added that if they receive the money a warrant for the person’s arrest will be dropped.

“This is a scam! Do NOT provide any personal or financial information to them,” RCSO officials said.

**SCAM ALERT** We've been notified today that someone has called a resident claiming to be a RCSO Chief, asking people...

Posted by Roane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 4, 2023

