Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials warn of new scam
The scammer poses as a RCSO Chief and tells people to provide money immediately.
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook on Saturday to warn the public of a new scam.
The scammer posed as an RCSO chief and told people to provide money because they failed to appear for a court appearance, according to RCSO officials. The scammer added that if they receive the money a warrant for the person’s arrest will be dropped.
“This is a scam! Do NOT provide any personal or financial information to them,” RCSO officials said.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.