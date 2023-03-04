Shirt honors Knox County Sheriff’s Office in-duty deaths

The shirt, provided by Blue Line Tennessee, honors the people who lost their lives in the line of duty at KCSO.
KCSO Cruiser
KCSO Cruiser(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office is represented in Blue Line Tennessee’s latest fundraising campaign. The shirt, provided by Blue Line Tennessee, honors the people who lost their lives in the line of duty at KCSO.

The front of the shirt has a KCSO badge on it with the years the sheriff’s office has been active while the back of the shirt has the names of 10 people who lost their lives on duty.

The profits from the shirt will be donated to the Knox County deputies participating in the Police Memorial Ride.

Deputies participating in the ride must provide their own funds, and this money would help cover the cost.

Anyone interested can purchase a shirt on the Blue Line Tennessee website.

