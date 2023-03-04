Silver Alert cancelled after missing elderly Knoxville woman found

Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday after she was discharged from the hospital, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday after she was discharged from the hospital, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials advised the public to be on the lookout for a missing Knoxville elderly woman.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert to ensure her return, and Hartman was found safe in Clarksville.

Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. after she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to KPD officials.

Hartman left the hospital in a taxi that took her to her car. The white Subaru Crosstrek was last seen at 17th Street and Dale Avenue.

“There are concerns regarding Sheila’s well-being,” KPD officials said.

Hartman is around 5 foot 5 inches with gray shoulder-length hair.

“Thank you as always for helping to spread the word,” KPD officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A punk-country band performed in Maryville in dresses in protest of the recently passed bill...
Band protests TN drag bill by wearing dresses
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily...
THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser

Latest News

The 16th annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade and Festival returned once again to provide a truly...
PHOTOS: Mardi Growl returns for paw-some time
The 16th annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade and Festival returned once again to provide a truly...
Mardi Growl 2023
GDOT plans express lanes with tolls for GA-400
Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South
Nursing students at Minnesota State University, Mankato are pictured Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022,...
UT Chattanooga program aims to lessen nursing shortage
About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third...
Christian Academy students build homes for families affected by Western Ky. tornado