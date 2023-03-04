Silver Alert cancelled after missing elderly Knoxville woman found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials advised the public to be on the lookout for a missing Knoxville elderly woman.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert to ensure her return, and Hartman was found safe in Clarksville.

Sheila Hartman, 80, was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. after she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to KPD officials.

Hartman left the hospital in a taxi that took her to her car. The white Subaru Crosstrek was last seen at 17th Street and Dale Avenue.

“There are concerns regarding Sheila’s well-being,” KPD officials said.

Hartman is around 5 foot 5 inches with gray shoulder-length hair.

“Thank you as always for helping to spread the word,” KPD officials said.

