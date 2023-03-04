Third suspect arrested in Knoxville Valentine’s Day shooting

Javari Jackson-Allen, 19, was arrested on Friday night in the shooting that killed Rahleik Garcia.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a third suspect in the Valentine’s Day shooting that claimed the life of Rahleik Garcia.

Previous Coverage: Two suspects arrested in deadly Knoxville shooting

Javari Jackson-Allen, 19, was arrested by the Community Engagement Response Team officers in Montgomery Village. KPD officials said Jackson-Allen was indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Saturday, March 4, 2023

