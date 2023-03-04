THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser
Sargent Millsaps was temporarily trapped by several trees that collapsed on his cruiser, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily trapped as several trees fell on his cruiser.
Millsaps was investigating a crash in Meigs County when the trees fell.
THP officials said that he was not injured, but crews are working to clear the trees and power lines.
