THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser

Sargent Millsaps was temporarily trapped by several trees that collapsed on his cruiser, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.
Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily...
Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily trapped as several trees fell on his cruiser.(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily trapped as several trees fell on his cruiser.

Millsaps was investigating a crash in Meigs County when the trees fell.

THP officials said that he was not injured, but crews are working to clear the trees and power lines.

