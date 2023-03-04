THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily trapped as several trees fell on his cruiser.

Millsaps was investigating a crash in Meigs County when the trees fell.

THP officials said that he was not injured, but crews are working to clear the trees and power lines.

#HappeningNow Sgt. Millsaps of @THPChattanooga was investigating a crash on River Rd. in Meigs County when several trees fell on his car trapping him momentarily. He was not injured and crews are working to clear the trees and power line. #TennesseeWX #TennesseeWeather pic.twitter.com/mwIGiOBH7S — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) March 3, 2023

