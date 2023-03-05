Bearden girls head back to state for third straight season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden Lady Bulldogs will have a chance to defend their state title after beating Daniel Boone 71-50 in the Division I-AAAA East sectional Saturday night.

Bearden was led by freshman Natalya Hodge, who connected on six three pointers on the way to 28 points. Sophomore Kendall Anne Murphy - making her first career start - added 16, while senior forward Avery Treadwell totaled 13 points on 3-5 FG.

Murphy came on in replacement of junior Rachael Wilhoit, who tore her ACL during Wednesday’s region title win over Heritage.

Bearden has won 57 consecutive games dating back to last season. The Bulldogs are hoping to push that total to 60 by next Saturday as the team eyes a title defense in the 4A state tournament.

OTHER SCORES:

AAAA Sectional - Sevier County 56 - Heritage 39

AAA Sectional - Elizabethton 57 - Halls 40

AAA Sectional - Greeneville 68 - Seymour 43

AA Sectional - Gatlinburg-Pittman 66 - Meigs County 25

AA Sectional - McMinn Central 68 - Alcoa 53

A Sectional - Hampton 65 - Harriman 61

A Sectional - North Greene 40 - Oneida 39

