Knoxville Catholic girls win program’s first state title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Junior guard Sydney Mains poured in a team-high 33 points to help Knoxville Catholic secure its first girls basketball state title Saturday night. The Lady Irish took down defending state champions Ensworth 64-59 inside the Eblen Center on Tennessee Tech’s campus.

Mains’ performance earned her the game’s MVP honors despite Ensworth’s Jaloni Cambridge pouring 41 points on 15-of-41 shooting.

Catholic (21-12) got some help from Amaya Redd, who came added 14 points off the bench. Jazmine Williams tallied five of the team’s eight assists on the night to go along with her six rebounds.

The Lady Irish fell behind 10-0 early on, but came out of the media timeout to go on a 24-11 run through the second quarter and took a two point lead into the locker room.

Down two heading into the fourth quarter, Mains drained two early three pointers to help Catholic outscore Ensworth 23-16 and pull away for good.

