Lady Vols return to Championship Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One drought has ended. Will another drought end during Championship Sunday for the Tennessee Lady Vols?

For the first time since 2015, UT is back in the title game. However, it’s been nine years since they claimed the conference title. In order to end this drought, they’ll have to take down South Carolina, a team no one has beaten this season.

Prior to tipoff, it was clear this neutral site game would feel like a home game for the Gamecocks. In an arena that seats nearly 16,000, there weren’t many open seats left for this game.

Tennessee kept pace with South Carolina through the first quarter, trading buckets in almost every possession. Jordan Horston was clutch with timely shots, sinking six in the first six minutes, then hitting a long-range jumper as time expired in the first period to pull within two, 21-19.

To start the second quarter, the Gamecocks went on a 10-2 run to go in front by 10. Tennessee went on a 3:59 mining scoring drought, going 0-6 from the field. Tennessee called a timeout.

A made jumper by Jordan Walker would keep it a 10-point game at 33-23 with 4:39 remaining.

With about three and a half minutes remaining, Jordan Horston comes up with a steal and the Lady Vols convert on the other end with a Horston jumper to make it 35-27.

At the half, South Carolina leads Tennessee 37-31. Gamecocks are shooting 58 percent from the field, compared to Tennessee’s 48.

Late in the third frame, USC went on a 7-0 run in 60 seconds to give them their largest lead of the game, 55-40. At the same time, Tennessee was in another scoring drought. Four minutes would pass until their next bucket, a Rickea Jackson layup to make it 55-42 to close the quarter.

Tennessee only managed 11 points in the third, their fewest of the game. UT is 17-46 from the field.

