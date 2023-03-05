Late power surge lifts No. 2 Vols to series-clinching win over Zags

Blake Burke was once again a force offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and a three-run blast that put UT ahead 5-2 in the seventh inning.
Vol baseball
Vol baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee used a late power surge to battle back from an early deficit and claim the weekend series with a 7-2 victory over Gonzaga in front of a capacity crowd of 5,037 on Saturday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers (10-2) dug themselves into a 2-0 hole in the second inning, but battled back to tie the game on a Kyle Booker solo home run in the sixth before taking the lead for good with a five-run seventh inning.

Booker was one of the major catalysts at the plate for the Big Orange, finishing with a pair of hits and a run scored to go along with his first long ball of the year.

Blake Burke was once again a force offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and a three-run blast that put UT ahead 5-2 in the seventh inning. In four games this week, the sophomore slugger is batting .611 with 11 hits, two doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs while slugging 1.222.

Griffin Merritt also homered, a shot off the batter’s eye in dead center for his second of the year, and finished with three RBIs on the night.

Chase Burns was solid in his third start of the year, striking out eight while allowing two runs on five hits in 6.1 innings, but did not factor into the decision. Lefty reliever Kirby Connell was credited with his first win of the year after recording two big outs in the seventh inning, one via strikeout.

Seth Halvorsen made sure there would be no comeback for the Zags, tossing two shutout innings to finish the game.

Sam Canton drove in both runs for the Bulldogs (1-9) with a two-run double to right center field in the second inning. Payton Graham was stuck with the loss after giving up five runs on three hits and three walks in two innings of relief.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will look to finish the sweep in Sunday’s series finale.

First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Wallen graduated from Gibbs High School in 2011 where he played on the baseball team.
Morgan Wallen hosts free concert, gives big donation at his alma mater Gibbs High School
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily...
THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was...
Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Sydney Mains
Knoxville Catholic girls win program’s first state title
Karlyn Pickens
Pickens’ perfect game highlights day two of the Tennessee Classic
Jillian Hollingshead
Lady Vols advance to SEC Championship after 17-point comeback
Santiago Vescovi
Vols drop to 5-seed in SEC Tournament after falling at Auburn, 79-70