No. 3 Lady Vols narrowly beat No. 2 LSU, 69-67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 3 Lady Vols secured a win over No. 2 LSU in the semifinals of the SEC tournament.

The game came down to the last second.

Rickea Jackson led the team in both points and rebounds with 26 and 10 respectively.

Tennessee will go on to play No.1 South Carolina.

