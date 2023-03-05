Officer chase ends in crash, deputy injured in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, one deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash along I-40. Officials said deputies were assisting White Pine Police Department with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

A deputy was reportedly injured when the vehicle the deputy was pursuing rammed his vehicle on I-40 west near the 408 mile marker.

Two people were taken into custody and the driver faces several felon charges, including weapon and drug charges. The deputy was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room where he was treated and released.

In a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “additional details will be released by the White Pine Police Department at a later time.”

