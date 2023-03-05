Officer chase ends in crash, deputy injured in Jefferson County

A deputy was reportedly injured when the vehicle the deputy was pursuing rammed his vehicle on I-40 west near the 408 mile marker.
A deputy was reportedly injured when the vehicle the deputy was pursuing rammed the vehicle on...
A deputy was reportedly injured when the vehicle the deputy was pursuing rammed the vehicle on I-40 west near the 408 mile marker.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, one deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash along I-40. Officials said deputies were assisting White Pine Police Department with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

A deputy was reportedly injured when the vehicle the deputy was pursuing rammed his vehicle on I-40 west near the 408 mile marker.

Two people were taken into custody and the driver faces several felon charges, including weapon and drug charges. The deputy was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room where he was treated and released.

In a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “additional details will be released by the White Pine Police Department at a later time.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Wallen graduated from Gibbs High School in 2011 where he played on the baseball team.
Morgan Wallen hosts free concert, gives big donation at his alma mater Gibbs High School
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Sargent Millsaps with the Chattanooga district of Tennessee Highway Patrol was temporarily...
THP trooper trapped after trees collapse on cruiser
The City of Oak Ridge reported Friday afternoon that a downed tree on Wedgewood Road was...
Tracking power outages and damages on Friday’s First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Sydney Mains
Knoxville Catholic girls win program’s first state title
Vol baseball
Late power surge lifts No. 2 Vols to series-clinching win over Zags
Karlyn Pickens
Pickens’ perfect game highlights day two of the Tennessee Classic
Nice end to the weekend with mostly sunny skies
Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday