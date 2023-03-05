PHOTOS: Mardi Growl returns for paw-some time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 16th annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade and Festival returned once again to provide a truly paw-some experience on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Young-Williams Animal Center, attracted thousands of pets and animal lovers.

“There’s no other celebration like Mardi Growl in East Tennessee!” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We are so appreciative of the community’s continued support of Mardi Growl and our shelter, which allows us to care for the thousands of animals and individuals who need our help annually.”

The celebration was an all-day affair, ending at 3:00 p.m. The parade, where many pets walked from the Old City to World’s Fair Park, kicked off at 11 a.m.

Dozens of vendors and food trucks set up shop at World’s Fair Park for the day. Additionally, YWAC also offered the Spay Shuttle and $10 rabies vaccinations and microchipping for dogs and cats.

Each pet was also able to take home a prize in the pet costume contests.

Here are some paw-some pictures from the event.

