Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says

Johnathan Williams, 19, was traveling over the speed limit, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
Johnathan Williams
Johnathan Williams(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen is facing charges after a wreck involving three cars that injured two people on March 2, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Johnathan Williams, 19, was traveling northbound on Pellissippi Parkway while another car, a 2021 Chevrolet SLV driven by Tommy Lazenby, 53, was making a left turn onto Horseshoe Bend Lane.

Another car, a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by Randon Vorster, 61, was stopped at the stop sign facing west on Horseshoe Bend Lane.

Williams “was traveling over the posted speed limit” when he hit Lazenby’s car on the right side, the report said. Lazenby’s car then spun into Vorster’s car.

Vorster and the passenger in Vorster’s car were injured in the crash. Williams also suffered injuries.

When a trooper responded to the scene, they found that Williams’ license was suspended for drug free school, according to another report.

Williams is charged with driving on a suspended license.

