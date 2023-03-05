Warm and breezy Monday, rain chances return late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nice weather is sticking around as we head into the new week with plenty of sunshine but it will be a little breezy as winds pick up for the afternoon. Changes are on the way as we head towards late week as temperatures begin to cool and rain chances return for Thursday and Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are set to cool as we head overnight with mostly clear skies and light winds. You may want the jacket or light coat heading out the door Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Thankfully sunshine is back in full swing throughout the day, which will give you the chance to switch from long sleeves to short sleeves for the second half of the day.

Monday afternoon will be beautiful once again with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds working their way in for the afternoon. Highs will be back above average in the middle 70s as wind begin to pick up. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gust approaching 25-30 mph at times. It will be a day to get out and enjoy if you can as changes begin to arrive by mid-week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will be another dry day, although a few mountain showers are possible to start as sunshine will mix with clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be a touch cooler in the middle 60s and that will be the beginning of a stretch of cooler weather settling in by late-week. Rain chances hold off until Thursday as the next system slowly makes its approach.

Unfortunately, the weather for the end of the week looks to stay unsettled with rounds of off and on rain through Friday. Highs will come back closer to average with lower to middle 50s through early next week.

Warm start to the week as temperatures

