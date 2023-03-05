A warmer and sunny Sunday is ahead

Pleasant sunshine is with us for the rest of the weekend.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday comes with warmer temperatures and more sunshine once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We started Sunday with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Some areas of frost could be found. Light north winds will be with us today as we have them moving at about 5 mph.

We’ll manage to warm into the mid 60s for the afternoon with clear skies overnight leading into Monday. Monday we’ll start the day near 41 degrees. Enjoy this pleasant weather we’re expecting for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our above average temperatures continue into Monday with lower 70s back in the forecast and mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain holds of until Monday night with a few spotty showers moving in, but totals remain light with clearing into Tuesday afternoon. Cooler weather will be in the forecast as well for the second half of the week.

Better rain chances return starting Thursday and will continue through the end of the week. Thankfully it looks to be a nice soaking rain with severe weather not an issue at this time.

