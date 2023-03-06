An impressive SEC Tournament lands the Lady Vols back in the AP Top 25

Coach Kellie Harper’s team is currently ranked No. 23 in the country.
Lady Vol basketball
Lady Vol basketball(SEC)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A trip to Greenville, South Carolina, for the SEC Tournament validated the Tennessee Lady Vols and has landed them back inside the AP Top 25 for the first time since week three of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Kellie Harper’s team is currently ranked No. 23 in the country.

Tennessee started the season ranked No. 5 in the country. Then after losing its season opener to Ohio State on the road, UT dropped to No. 11 in the week two poll. By week three, the Lady Vols were ranked No. 23 with a 2-3 record. Their additional two losses came against Indiana and UCLA.

UT didn’t fair well against ranked opponents, going 0-7 against such teams at the time of the meeting.

The Lady Vols finally captured its signature win in the semi-final round of the SEC Tournament against No. 2 seed LSU. Against the Tigers, UT erased a 17-point deficit and won by two, 69-67. Their comeback was the largest in SEC Tournament history.

A win on Saturday reserved them a spot on Championship Sunday where they met the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outlasted the Lady Vols en route to winning their seventh title in just nine years.

Following their championship appearance, the Lady Vols will get a few days off before they begin their preparations for the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A punk-country band performed in Maryville in dresses in protest of the recently passed bill...
Band protests TN drag bill by wearing dresses
Johnathan Williams
Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms

Latest News

Lady Vols Pitcher Karlyn Pickens
Lady Vol Karlyn Pickens named SEC Freshman of the Week
Santiago Vescovi
Vescovi, Zeigler, Phillips earn All-SEC honors from League coaches
Tennessee vs Auburn
Tennessee drops 5 spots in AP College Basketball Poll
Tennessee baseball
No. 2 Vols strike for 17 runs to complete series sweep of Gonzaga