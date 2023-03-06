Cades Cove prescribed burns to move forward

Approximately 925 acres of the historic Cades Cove park to be burned between March 6 and April 1.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials at Cades Cove planned several prescribed burns in the upcoming weeks at a few fields in the park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management staff planned to complete the burns between March 6 and April 1. During this time, the park’s historic structures will remain open, but a few roads in the area may be closed for short periods of time.

Cades Cove Planned Fire Map
Cades Cove Planned Fire Map(APC Zone Fire Management)

Visitors to the park were asked to be careful when driving if there is smoke on the roadway. Officials warned that when driving through smoke, it’s important to keep windows up and to make sure your vehicles headlights are on.

Prescribed burns are not a new phenomenon in Cades Cove, as over the last 20 years, park managers have used them to reduce the risk of wild fires, maintain the historic landscape of the park and to restore certain meadow habitats.

