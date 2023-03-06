Dry with a few clouds Tuesday, bigger changes arrive late-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice dry stretch of weather continues as we head into Tuesday as temperatures remain a little cooler during the afternoon with a few more clouds mixing in. Enjoy time outside now as changes move in for Thursday and Friday with rounds of rain and showers move back in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will slowly fall as we head into the overnight as a few clouds pass by from time to time, with a small chance of a passing shower. Most of us stay dry as we fall into the lower 50s for Tuesday morning before sunshine and lighter winds settle in for the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday afternoon slowly warm into the upper 60s and will be the last day above average for a little while as a cooler and more unsettled weather moves in. Tuesday will still be a nice day to get out and enjoy with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with lighter winds. Our cooler temperatures begin to arrive for Wednesday as we’ll fall some ten degrees with highs falling into the middle 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain on the lower end for Wednesday with a few stray showers possible into the afternoon. Better chances arrive for Thursday afternoon and overnight heading into Friday. Temperatures remain close to average to slightly below with lower 50s through Friday.

Drier weather will settle in briefly for Saturday before another round of rain moves in for Sunday as we get into a more seasonable pattern over the next 8-days.

