Gatlinburg plans St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

City officials planned the third annual event honoring Irish heritage.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg is planning a festive week to celebrate Irish heritage with its third Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, beginning March 12.

The town will be painted a vibrant Shamrock Green as local restaurants, attractions, and other businesses plan on celebrating Irish culture with an East Tennessee flair. This year, the city of Gatlinburg is planning a long list of family friendly, holiday events including live Celtic music at Anakeesta, specialty menu items at local eateries and the Gatlinburg Space Needle donning a festive green glow.

East Tennessee has a long history of Irish heritage dating back to the 19th century, when Irish immigrants moved to the region trying to find work. Knoxville even had its own “Irish Town” stretching from Jackson Avenue to Fifth Avenue one direction, and from Second Creek East to Randolph Street.

With many East Tennessee residents having roots in Ireland, Gatlinburg’s week of celebration could be a way for many to reconnect with their heritage.

