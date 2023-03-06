Kid Rock to perform in Nashville

The country rock star announced the summer concert stop on Monday.
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)(WNDU)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kid Rock is set to perform in Nashville this summer.

Kid Rock’s “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” at Bridgestone Arena is set for July 1. The concert will feature country music legend Travis Tritt as a special guest.

Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m.

Find tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
KPD: Body found in river identified as missing Sevierville teen
Johnathan Williams
Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says

Latest News

CMA Fest logo
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert on CMA Fest lineup
Investigators said they are looking to locate Lee Allen Denton.
East Tennessee man wanted for questioning in missing person case
Tik Tok graphic
Bill banning TikTok on college campuses nears approval
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Catch Up Quick
Catch up Quick