KPD: Foul play not suspected after body found in river

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the river near 900 Neyland Drive, according to a release from department officials.

The call came in around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said.

“KPD investigators a Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene for further investigation,” the release said. The investigation is ongoing, and KPD does not suspect foul play.

