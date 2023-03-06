KPD: Foul play not suspected after body found in river
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the river near 900 Neyland Drive, according to a release from department officials.
The call came in around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said.
“KPD investigators a Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene for further investigation,” the release said. The investigation is ongoing, and KPD does not suspect foul play.
