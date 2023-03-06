Lady Vol Karlyn Pickens named SEC Freshman of the Week

She is the first Lady Vol to win the award twice in a season since Annie Aldrete in 2014.
Lady Vols Pitcher Karlyn Pickens
Lady Vols Pitcher Karlyn Pickens(Emma Ramsey/Tennessee Athletics | Emma Ramsey/Tennessee Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second straight week, Lady Vol softball freshman Karlyn Pickens was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

She is the first Lady Vol to win the award twice in a season since Annie Aldrete in 2014.

On Saturday against Appalachian State, Pickens threw her first-career perfect game. The righty fanned five of the 15 batters she faced to become Tennessee’s 14th individual and 16th overall perfect game in program history.

Pickens is one of two other freshman Lady Vol greats who threw a perfect game in a Lady Vol uniform. Monica Abbott and Stacey Jennings are the other two.

In her second appearance on the mound, Pickens struck out five Bruins in three innings – running her Tennessee Classic strike-out total to 10 over eight innings of work. She finished the weekend with a 0.00 ERA and did not allow a walk.

On the year, Pickens has a 0.53 ERA, three complete-game shutouts, one save, and 28 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.

