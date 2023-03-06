Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead in Knoxville, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing teen at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert was found dead in Knoxville Monday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
John Tipton was last seen in the Winfield Dunn Parkway area in Sevierville on Jan. 15.
“His family is in our thoughts,” officials with the TBI said.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.