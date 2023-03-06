Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing teen at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert was found dead in Knoxville Monday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

John Tipton was last seen in the Winfield Dunn Parkway area in Sevierville on Jan. 15.

“His family is in our thoughts,” officials with the TBI said.

We have a sad update to pass along. 19-year-old John Tipton, who was missing from Sevierville, was found deceased in Knoxville this morning. His family is in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/wPh84Zs06A — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 6, 2023

