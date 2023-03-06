Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) – A road worker was struck and killed Friday morning while directing traffic in Michigan, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

The road worker was identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel.

MSP said investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped vehicle. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear-ended the stopped vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said they believe drugs were a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A punk-country band performed in Maryville in dresses in protest of the recently passed bill...
Band protests TN drag bill by wearing dresses
Johnathan Williams
Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms

Latest News

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden speaks at firefighters conference
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter glitches as links, logins fail