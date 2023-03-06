Rural Metro working early morning house fire in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews were called to a fire that was reported at a home on 8700 Stanley Road in the Halls Community in North Knoxville.

Fire crews put out the fire at approximately 6:00 am this morning. Rural Metro warned about traffic congestion in the area while they pick up equipment.

This is a developing story.

