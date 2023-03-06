Rural Metro working early morning house fire in Halls

Fire crews were called to a home in the Halls Community early Monday morning.
Rural metro on scene of house fire in Halls
Rural metro on scene of house fire in Halls(Rural Metro Fire)
By Nia Myrthil
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews were called to a fire that was reported at a home on 8700 Stanley Road in the Halls Community in North Knoxville.

Fire crews put out the fire at approximately 6:00 am this morning. Rural Metro warned about traffic congestion in the area while they pick up equipment.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

