Scammers using name of fallen Loudon Co. deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins, LCSO says

LCSO representatives said they are “disgusted.”
One year after his death in the line of duty a memorial is being held for Sgt. Chris Jenkins in Loudon County.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning Sunday saying some scammers are pretending to be Sgt. Chris Jenkins, a LCSO deputy who was killed in January of 2022.

Previous Coverage: ‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash

“These scams are targeting people on dating apps from other states that have engaged in private conversations with the scammer, posing as an interested, potential match on the app,” LCSO officials said.

From there, the scammers are reportedly telling people that they are Jenkins, undercover for the sheriff’s office. The scammers threaten the victims with arrest if they don’t pay them money, LCSO officials added.

“We at LCSO are disgusted that this scammer is using the name of Sergeant Jenkins in an attempt to defraud citizens,” the warning said.

Those with any information are being asked to call 911 or 865-458-9081 to make a report.

