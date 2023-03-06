Starting with the warmest day, cooler air and rain on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a nice start to the week, and the warmest day. Temperatures gradually decrease the next couple of days, with more rain on the way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with some high clouds. We’re starting the day with a light breeze, and a chilly low around 41 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, warmer day, with increasing winds. Winds shift to a southwesterly flow, 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 25 mph at times in the afternoon. We’re topping out around 73 degrees, which is 15 degrees above average! It’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times today.

Scattered clouds continue to pass through tonight, bringing a couple of showers to our area, especially along the TN, KY line and the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 52 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday gets back to sunshine. It’s a little cooler, but the breezy is also chilly, with a high of 66 degrees. Gusts kick up to 25 mph at times.

We’re still breezy Wednesday, but with a mostly cloudy view and a high of 55 degrees. Spotty showers return midweek, with a few more later Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, more rain moves in to start Friday and changes to scattered showers by the afternoon. Temperatures bounce around the 50s for highs Friday into the weekend, with more rain moving through Sunday and then changing to spotty snow in our higher elevations early next week.

