Tennessee bill would allow homeschooled kids compete in sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee bill would allow homeschooled students in Tennessee to participate in school athletic programs.

SB0443, known as the Access and Opportunity Act, allows transfer and home school students to participate in sports, arts programs, clubs and more.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe, unanimously passed the state senate and will now have to be approved the by state house.

The TSSAA, which regulates most high school athletics, has rules in its bylaws governing homeschooled students.

Read the full bill here.

