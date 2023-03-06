Tennessee drops 5 spots in AP College Basketball Poll

Tennessee dropped five spots in the AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll for week 18, falling from No. 12 to No. 17.
Tennessee vs Auburn
Tennessee vs Auburn(James Boofer)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee dropped five spots in the AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll for week 18, falling from No. 12 to No. 17.

The Vols came up short in its regular season finale at unranked Auburn Saturday, losing 79-70. That, despite a strong showing from the offensive end and 21 points from Santiago Vescovi.

Next, the Vols are headed to the SEC Tournament. Their first opponent has not been decided.

