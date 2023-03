UT Gardens hosting gardening event for veterans and active duty servicemembers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Institute of Agriculture at the University of Tennessee gardens is set to host a free gardening event for veterans and active duty servicemembers.

The five-hour workshop will feature hands-on gardening activities, aimed at providing skills veterans can use to pursue a career in agriculture. The hosts will also discuss career options for veterans.

The event is set for May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the gardens. Those interested can sign up here.

