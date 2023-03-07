Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

JetBlue
JetBlue(Tomás Del Coro / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration sued on Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.

The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit, a budget carrier, to find cheaper options than they can find on JetBlue and other airlines.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was scheduled to hold a news conference to announce the lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

JetBlue and Spirit have anticipated the government challenge for weeks. The government had previously requested additional documents and depositions about JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, the nation’s biggest budget airline. Negotiations over a possible settlement failed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
KPD: Body found in river identified as missing Sevierville teen
Johnathan Williams
Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden will seek Medicare changes, increase tax rate in new budget
On Nov. 8, a joint meeting between the Knox County Commission and City Council will pave the...
Tax payers on hook for $65 million of new downtown stadium
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
A look inside a classroom at Crowley's Ridge Academy that could see more students in the future.
Teacher reacts to possible class size changes coming to Tennessee