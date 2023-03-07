Bill requiring TBI rape kit testing in 30 days advances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - House Bill 0104 would require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test rape kit evidence within 30 days of receiving the evidence. The bill passed the state’s Government Operations Committee on Monday.

Tennessee’s backlog of rape kits came under fire in September of 2022, after the death of Memphis jogger, Eliza Fletcher. The man charged with Fletcher’s murder was linked to a 2021 rape case. That DNA evidence went untested for nearly a year.

“We, as leaders, are partially to blame for the death of Eliza Fletcher and the delay in justice to all rape survivors,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D) in an address to the Government Operations Committee.

On average, it takes roughly 34 weeks for TBI to return rape kit results to law enforcement agencies.

The McNabb Center’s director of victim services, Catherine Oaks, said these logs hold vital DNA evidence in prosecuting sexual assault cases.

“They’re swabbing for DNA where there may be any potential DNA. They are going to sometimes take pictures. We also collect clothing as evidence,” said Oaks.

The McNabb Center was hopeful that if this bill does pass, it will prevent repeat offenders from attacking again and help sexual assault victims deal with their cases quickly.

“If someone’s case is going to trial, a lot of times we see that takes three years or so. a lot of times the prosecutors will not decide to prosecute a case until they have the rape kit results and DNA results back from TBI,” said Oaks.

TBI will require significant funding to construct new laboratory space and add to its staff. The amount of money they need cannot be estimated, according to the bill’s fiscal summary.

Officials with the TBI announced they will be outsourcing nearly 1,000 of the sexual assault kits to Florida to reduce the turnaround times. Of the 550 kits sent, 250 were from Knoxville.

