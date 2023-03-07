Chilly gusts but all clear for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a beautiful day, but winds shift to cooler gusts, so enjoy that it’s still above average for now. Highs return to the 50s, clouds increase, and rain moves through at times with some spotty snow on into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, we’re seeing a few clouds and a stray shower can develop along the foothills to the mountains by sunrise. Patchy fog can also develop, with a shift in wind to bring us to the low 50s this morning.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Tuesday. It’s a little cooler, but still above average with a high of 66 degrees. In the full sun it feels great, but there is a chilly breeze out of the north this afternoon, 10 to 15 mph and gusts kick up to 20 mph at times.

Wind gusts continue tonight, up to 25 mph out of the north, continuing to bring in cooler air. It also brings a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy view, and a low of 37 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re still breezy Wednesday, but with a mostly cloudy view and a high of 57 degrees. A stray shower is possible, then a spotty afternoon to evening shower is possible Thursday, with ongoing mostly cloudy views. Thursday’s high will be around 59 degrees.

More rain moves in late Thursday night through Friday morning, then changes to scattered showers by the afternoon. We’ll hover around the mid 50s for highs Friday into the weekend. Spotty mountain snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.

Then rain returns again in your First Alert 8-Day Planner Saturday night through Sunday. Chilly, light rain showers are scattered throughout the day, then changes to spotty snow in our higher elevations at times Monday and Tuesday of next week. Afternoon temperatures take a high again, going from 50s to upper 40s early next week.

