Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert on CMA Fest lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The music lineups for one of the summer’s biggest country music festivals have just been released.

Celebrating 50 years, this year’s CMA Fest will include award-winning performers like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley.

Other big-name artists include Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

During this year’s festival, guests can buy tickets to see their favorite country stars at Nissan Stadium.

Single-night tickets and lineups for Ascend Amphitheater will be available soon, according to CMA.

To see performances for free, outdoor stages like the Chevy Riverfront and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage will also be available. Rodney Atkins, Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew will be among the dozens of artists performing on these stages.

Four-night stadium passes and single-night stadium tickets will be available for purchase. Guests who purchase four-night stadium passes will also gain access to Fan Fair X, an indoor experience where guests can meet their favorite artists.

Four-day and single-day Fan Fair X passes are also available for purchase for fans who would rather just meet and talk with country stars.

All tickets and passes, including parking, will be mobile this year. Tickets purchased before the event can be accessed in May.

The four-night country music event is scheduled to be in Nashville from June 8 to June 11.

To purchase tickets, visit CMA Fest’s website.

The CMA Fest lineup has been announced! Who do you REALLY want to see? https://bit.ly/3Yq0LDS Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

CMA Fest lineups (CMA)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.