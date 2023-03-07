East Tenn. sheriff’s office gets mental health grant

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office received a mental health transport grant.(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $50,000 mental health transport grant, according to an announcement from the office.

They got the grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs.

Deputies used to take mental health patients from the hospital to mental health facilities. The grant allowed the office to partner with Amerimed Transportation Services where staff who are trained to properly handle mental health patients will conduct the transport.

“Our main goal in securing this grant was to not victimize mental health individuals and allow for trained professionals to transport these patients” said Sheriff Jimmy Davis. “We are extremely thankful for this grant and the cooperation between our office, Amerimed Transportation Services, Priority Ambulance Service, Loudon County E-911 and Fort Loudoun Medical Center.”

