East Tennessee man wanted for questioning in missing person case

Investigators said they are looking to locate Lee Allen Denton.
Investigators said they are looking to locate Lee Allen Denton in connection March 1 disappearance of a missing Jefferson County man.
By David Sikes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an East Tennessee man wanted for questioning in a missing person case.

Investigators said they are looking to locate Lee Allen Denton in connection March 1 disappearance of a missing Jefferson County man. Police said that Denton could be driving a black Ford F-150 with a temporary tag Q15E463 or a blue Ford F-150 with TN registration BNG4652 and could be in either Blount or Knox Counties.

If you know the whereabouts or if you see Lee Denton please contact Sgt. Jonathan Owens at (865) 471-6000Ext 1105 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at (865) 475-6855.

