Fort Kid Park reopens to public after city makes upgrades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Kid Park was reopened Monday after being updated to fit the needs of the community.

“With the new ADA improvements, connectivity to the Knoxville Museum of Art, and a play structure designed following extensive community input, I know Fort Kid Park will continue to be a special place for families for generations to come,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “It is great to see this project finally come to fruition. Families all across Knoxville, including my own, have made lasting memories in this space.

Improvements included an accessible play surface, fort tower and slide, fully-accessible merry-go-round and more.

“It was important that as we brought the site up to date with today’s safety and accessibility standards, we also honored the spirit of the original park,” Kincannon said. “Thanks to all of the community feedback, we have been able to do just that!”

The upgrades cost nearly $1.3 million and was funded by donations from Thomas Boyd, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, and Visit Knoxville.

While the park was opened to the public, Kincannon said some work was still being finished.

