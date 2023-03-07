Fort Kid Park reopens to public after city makes upgrades

Fort Kid Park reopened in downtown Knoxville Monday after the city made upgrades to make the park more accessible.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Kid Park was reopened Monday after being updated to fit the needs of the community.

“With the new ADA improvements, connectivity to the Knoxville Museum of Art, and a play structure designed following extensive community input, I know Fort Kid Park will continue to be a special place for families for generations to come,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “It is great to see this project finally come to fruition. Families all across Knoxville, including my own, have made lasting memories in this space.

Improvements included an accessible play surface, fort tower and slide, fully-accessible merry-go-round and more.

“It was important that as we brought the site up to date with today’s safety and accessibility standards, we also honored the spirit of the original park,” Kincannon said. “Thanks to all of the community feedback, we have been able to do just that!”

The upgrades cost nearly $1.3 million and was funded by donations from Thomas Boyd, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, and Visit Knoxville.

While the park was opened to the public, Kincannon said some work was still being finished.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A punk-country band performed in Maryville in dresses in protest of the recently passed bill...
Band protests TN drag bill by wearing dresses
Johnathan Williams
Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says

Latest News

Weather permitting, burn operations will occur between Tuesday, November 1 and Tuesday,...
Cades Cove prescribed burns to move forward
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Scammers pose as Sgt. Chris Jenkins in dating app scam more than a year after the LCSO sergeant...
‘I was infuriated’ | Loudon Co. sheriff warns residents of scammers posing as fallen sgt.
Tennessee Theatre Marquee
Popular rock band Chicago playing in Knoxville