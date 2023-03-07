Giant Panda Le Le likely died of heart disease, zoo says

Le Le died in February 2023.
Le Le died in February 2023.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo officials say the necropsy performed on Giant Panda Le Le is complete.

Le Le died last month at the age of 25.

A necropsy was performed to determine his cause of death.

Zoo officials say the preliminary findings show that Le Le died of heart disease.

However, the Memphis Zoo and Chinese experts are awaiting a final pathology report to confirm this as the cause of death.

Representatives from Zoo Atlanta, Smithsonian National Zoo, the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and Memphis Zoo performed the necropsy together.

Le Le and his giant panda counterpart Ya Ya were on loan from the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens (CAZG) and were scheduled to return to China in April of this year.

Ya Ya remains on target to be sent back this spring, but a final date has not been set.

